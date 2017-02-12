iPhone 7
Throwback Stories Icon

Throwback Stories

"The new app every Instagram user needs to have."

"It helps you create stunning Instagram Stories from your memories."

Features

Every day, we’ll come up with a new throwback story for you, sourced from your camera roll and linked Instagram account (Google Photos and Facebook coming soon!)

You'll find a set of useful tools to convert your photos and videos into enhanced and animated stories. No more 24-hour limit, ugly cropping or rotated landscape stories!

We pick the best Throwback and send a product from Want to the winner. Post your Story on Instagram and add the #ThrowbackStories hashtag to participate!

Share your Throwback Stories! Add fun filters to show your followers that you're posting a Throwback. More filters coming soon!